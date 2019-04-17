Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHALL CLEMENT DIDIER. View Sign

MARSHALL CLEMENT DIDIER, 97, went home to the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born Aug. 9, 1921, in Fort Wayne at the family home on Parnell Ave., he was the eldest son of the late Clement and Edith Didier. Marshall was a graduate of St. Jude Grade School in 1935 and Central Catholic High School in 1939. He began his long career in the meat and grocery business working for Gump's Grocery. He later worked for Kroger as head meat cutter for many years before starting his own company, Didier Meats, in July of 1964. In 1965, his brothers Jim and Jack joined him and together they became Didier Bros. Meats. Marshall loved the meat business. Having his own store fulfilled a life-long dream for him, and an overflow of warm memories for his children and all who worked with him. Marshall always insisted that customers were his most important product - and he treated them that way. He often reminisced about his customers - they were like family to him. "So to all our loyal customers both old and new, in Dad's name, we thank you! He loved to garden and had the greenest thumb you ever saw." He especially loved flowers. Many a person waiting for the red light at Crescent and State enjoyed the magnificent array of floral beauty on display. He was also a lover of music and singing. "He would proudly tell you that he holds the record for the longest tenure in the Cathedral Choir of 60+ years." He was a World War II veteran with the rank of Sergeant, serving as a Chaplain's Assistant in the Pacific Theater. He served in the battles for Anguar, UIithi, and Iwo Jima. "Dad was very proud of his service to his country from 1942 to 1945." His greatest love was his beloved Agnes and his 12 children. He was a tireless worker who did everything needed in order to provide for his family. "He loved cooking for all of us and Sunday morning breakfasts were his specialty. For years after we left home, we all would gather on Sunday mornings for the "feast". His hallmark was his friendliness. He did not know a stranger. All those whom he met were made to feel loved and accepted. You just enjoyed being in his company - you could always be yourself. Marshall was a man of honesty and integrity. He always taught us to do the right thing, to treat others fairly, to welcome strangers, to be honest in your speech and in your dealings with others. Dad always treated others with deep respect. We all learned at an early age that prejudice and hatred are unacceptable. We learned respect for women from the love and respect he showed our mother. Most importantly, he was a man of deep faith - a faith he passed on through his example. If all this sounds like he was extraordinary, it is because he was. He was not perfect, but he was a lover at heart and we who knew him, lived with him, and worked with him are the better for it. He will be missed, but we who are still on the journey take great joy in knowing that we were blessed to have had him in our lives for so long. We take great comfort in knowing that he is finally home with the Lord he loved so much." Marshall is survived by his children, Jim (Shari), Steve Healy (Kathy), Tim (Janet), Phil (Patty), Anne (Bill) Bridges, Jeanne (Don) Kawiecki, Joe (Ellen), Therese (Jeff) Freiburger, Tom (Mary), Mark (Beth), and Christine Didier-Coffman (Matt) Coffman; 26 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; sisters, Edythe (Mame) Sands and Helen Herber; and brother, David. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Agnes; his second wife of 23 years, Charlene; son, Michael; brothers, Don, Jack and Jim; and sisters, Phyllis Nolan, Margann Hampton and Margaret Chandler. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Father Joe Gaughan presiding. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with a Vigil service at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Most Precious Blood School Tuition Fund or The Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, PO Box 12708, Fort Wayne, IN 46864. To sign the on line guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Divine Mercy Funeral Home

