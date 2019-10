MARSHALL FOELBER, 96, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was the eldest son of Marie C. and Herbert J. Foelber. Marsh was a long time member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. He retired from Magnavox in 1986. Surviving are his wife, Mary Anne; daughter, Sandra Gray of Scottsdale, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Lisa Haram of Irving, Texas; and granddaughters, Alexis Gray of Greer, S.C. and Samantha Gray of Vail, Colo.; also his sister, Joy Andrews of Lancaster, Mass.; brother, Dr. Herbert (Marge) Foelber of Brenham, Texas; and sister-in-law, Lois Foelber of Baltimore, Md.; also his beloved companion Maggi II. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen and Dr. Robert V. Schnabel; and brother, Charles Foelber. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to donors' choice.