MARSHALL FOELBER, 96, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was the eldest son of Marie C. and Herbert J. Foelber. Marsh was a long time member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. He retired from Magnavox in 1986. Surviving are his wife, Mary Anne; daughter, Sandra Gray of Scottsdale, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Lisa Haram of Irving, Texas; and granddaughters, Alexis Gray of Greer, S.C. and Samantha Gray of Vail, Colo.; also his sister, Joy Andrews of Lancaster, Mass.; brother, Dr. Herbert (Marge) Foelber of Brenham, Texas; and sister-in-law, Lois Foelber of Baltimore, Md.; also his beloved companion Maggi II. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen and Dr. Robert V. Schnabel; and brother, Charles Foelber. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to donors' choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019