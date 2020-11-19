1/
MARSHALL LEO GLADIEUX
MARSHALL LEO GLADIEUX, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn. Born Oct. 30, 1947, in Fort Wayne, he was the son and special child of the late Clyde and Florence (Pranger) Gladieux. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. He was very organized and loved trucks. He is survived by his siblings, Joan Johnson of Fort Wayne and Michael (Martha) Gladieux of Ann Arbor, Mich.; many nieces and nephews, and his very caring Waiver home family in Auburn. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Hughes, John, Charles, and Robert Gladieux. Private service. Preferred memorials are to St. John's Catholic School. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
