MARTHA A. HOWARD, 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born April 26, 1925, in Fort Wayne, Martha retired from the Allen County Library. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Surviving are her daughter, son, two sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, and two brothers. A private service was held. Burial is in Lindenwood Cemetery. Contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Allen County S.P.C.A. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Howard family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019