MARTHA A. RESLOCK, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She worked at the State Developmental Center for over 25 years. She volunteered at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, and was actively involved with breast cancer awareness and ALS research. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her three children, Anne (Jerry) Williamson, Emily (Chuck) Philbee and Brian Reiff; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Private family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Martha's memory to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Breast Cancer Awareness or the ALS Association.

