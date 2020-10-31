MARTHA A. SNYDER, 87, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Born in Peru, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Charles Harold and Alma Mae (Bayless) Charters. She worked in Pension Administration with Baden, Gage & Schroeder, retiring in 1996. She is survived by her husband, Lester Harold Snyder; children, Catherine A. (Frank) Thurston of Fort Wayne, Edward L. (Brenda) Snyder of Angola, Robert W. (Cheryl) Snyder of Indianapolis, Ind., Cynthia K. Giffin-Malone of Fort Wayne, and Kenneth A. (Patsy) Snyder of Fort Wayne; sister, Mary E. Maus of Fort Wayne; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richaed B. Charters. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Preferred memorials to the church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com