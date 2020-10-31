1/1
MARTHA A. SNYDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA A. SNYDER, 87, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Born in Peru, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Charles Harold and Alma Mae (Bayless) Charters. She worked in Pension Administration with Baden, Gage & Schroeder, retiring in 1996. She is survived by her husband, Lester Harold Snyder; children, Catherine A. (Frank) Thurston of Fort Wayne, Edward L. (Brenda) Snyder of Angola, Robert W. (Cheryl) Snyder of Indianapolis, Ind., Cynthia K. Giffin-Malone of Fort Wayne, and Kenneth A. (Patsy) Snyder of Fort Wayne; sister, Mary E. Maus of Fort Wayne; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richaed B. Charters. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Preferred memorials to the church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved