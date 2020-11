Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family

Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family

SNYDER, MARTHA A.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store