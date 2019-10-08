MARTHA E. SCOTT

  • "Our sympathy and prayers for you, Jack and your family. ..."
    - Dean and Sandy Stuckey
  • "The joy we have shared these years and the love you have..."
    - James Williams
  • "Condolences to Pastor Jack and your family from Jean and..."
  • "My deepest condolences Rev. Jack and family, may God grant..."
    - Julie Riddle
  • "To my dear Aunt Mott, You have lived such a beautiful life,..."
    - Roderick Long
L C May Funeral Services Inc.
2024 S Madison Ave
Anderson, IN
46016
(765)-643-0744
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden of Gethsemane
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden of Gethsemane
1201 McGalliard Rd,
Muncie, IN
The following obituary is being republished to provide information not included in the obituary that published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. MARTHA E. SCOTT, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Celebration of Life Service is noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Garden of Gethsemane, 1201 McGalliard Road, Muncie (IN 47303), where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Michelle Cobb officiating. Service has been entrusted to L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson, Ind. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Martha E. Scott Handicapped Accessibility Fund, c/o Fowlerton United Methodist Church, 315 North Franklin Street, Fowlerton (IN 46930).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019
