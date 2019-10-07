Guest Book View Sign Service Information L C May Funeral Services Inc. 2024 S Madison Ave Anderson , IN 46016 (765)-643-0744 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Garden of Gethsemane Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Garden of Gethsemane 1201 McGalliard Rd, Muncie , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARTHA ELIZABETH SCOTT, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Ind. She received Christ as her Lord and Personal Savior at an early age. She was an faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served as Director of Outreach Ministry at Faith United Methodist Church. She was a leader in the United Methodist Women and was an passionate servant in several churches in the North Indiana Conference. Martha loved all people and especially children and her great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, and prolific writer of poems. She wrote volumes of praise letters to her God. Martha leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Reverend Jack Scott; children, Geoffrey Hull, Myra (Sidney) Teague, Valerie Fulford; sisters, Mozell Sutton and Teresa Campbell. Also surviving are her are eight grandchildren, Rae Shelle Green, Andre (Daniell) Covington, Travis Casy, and Shanell (DeJuan) Evans, Geoffrey and Genita Hull, Rodney and Elyse Fulford. Services have been entrusted to L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson, Ind. Celebration of Life service is noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Garden of Gethsemane, 1201 McGalliard Rd., Muncie (IN 47303), where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon. Reverend Michelle Cobb officiating. Interment will be at Anderson Memorial Park at a later date. Memorial contributions in Martha's memory can be made to Martha E. Scott Memorial Fund, Fowlerton United Methodist Church, 315 North Franklin Street, Fowlerton (IN 46930). Online condolences may be made at Jackscott@Gmail.com

