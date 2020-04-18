MARTHA IMOGENE JOHNSTON, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from a silent heart attack at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall ville. Born in Royal Center, Ind., on Oct. 5, 1932, she was a daughter of George and Vera Conn. She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1950. In October of 1951, Martha married Kenneth Johnston of Churubusco, Ind. Martha and Kenny raised four children, both in the United States and for a time in France - while Kenny continued his extended service as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. In 1970, the couple bought a home on Diamond Street in Kendallville. They lived there until Kenny's passing earlier this year. Martha, a loving wife and mother, especially treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In quieter moments, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing holiday tunes and traditional hymns on the piano or working word puzzles. A fine cook, she hosted many family dinners and was greatly appreciated for her excellent lasagna, memorable cheese cake and delicious pies. Martha loved holidays. Throughout her life she collected bundles of family greeting cards from those events, year by year - holding on to those special times and memories. Martha is survived by four children, Jackie (Jim) Liggett of Bloomington, Ind., Valerie (Loren) Heinlen of LaGrange, Ind., Eric (Sherri) Johnston of Fort Wayne, and Melissa (Gary) Fordeck of Avilla, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Ruth Gelbaugh of North Webster, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one great-grandchild. Martha will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Eel River Cemetery near Churubusco. Internment services for the immediate family will be conducted by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville. Memorials are encouraged to the . Share a memory or send a condolence online at www.hitefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2020