Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA IMOGENE JOHNSTON. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTHA IMOGENE JOHNSTON, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from a silent heart attack at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall ville. Born in Royal Center, Ind., on Oct. 5, 1932, she was a daughter of George and Vera Conn. She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1950. In October of 1951, Martha married Kenneth Johnston of Churubusco, Ind. Martha and Kenny raised four children, both in the United States and for a time in France - while Kenny continued his extended service as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. In 1970, the couple bought a home on Diamond Street in Kendallville. They lived there until Kenny's passing earlier this year. Martha, a loving wife and mother, especially treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In quieter moments, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing holiday tunes and traditional hymns on the piano or working word puzzles. A fine cook, she hosted many family dinners and was greatly appreciated for her excellent lasagna, memorable cheese cake and delicious pies. Martha loved holidays. Throughout her life she collected bundles of family greeting cards from those events, year by year - holding on to those special times and memories. Martha is survived by four children, Jackie (Jim) Liggett of Bloomington, Ind., Valerie (Loren) Heinlen of LaGrange, Ind., Eric (Sherri) Johnston of Fort Wayne, and Melissa (Gary) Fordeck of Avilla, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Ruth Gelbaugh of North Webster, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one great-grandchild. Martha will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Eel River Cemetery near Churubusco. Internment services for the immediate family will be conducted by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville. Memorials are encouraged to the . Share a memory or send a condolence online at



MARTHA IMOGENE JOHNSTON, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from a silent heart attack at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendall ville. Born in Royal Center, Ind., on Oct. 5, 1932, she was a daughter of George and Vera Conn. She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1950. In October of 1951, Martha married Kenneth Johnston of Churubusco, Ind. Martha and Kenny raised four children, both in the United States and for a time in France - while Kenny continued his extended service as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. In 1970, the couple bought a home on Diamond Street in Kendallville. They lived there until Kenny's passing earlier this year. Martha, a loving wife and mother, especially treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In quieter moments, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing holiday tunes and traditional hymns on the piano or working word puzzles. A fine cook, she hosted many family dinners and was greatly appreciated for her excellent lasagna, memorable cheese cake and delicious pies. Martha loved holidays. Throughout her life she collected bundles of family greeting cards from those events, year by year - holding on to those special times and memories. Martha is survived by four children, Jackie (Jim) Liggett of Bloomington, Ind., Valerie (Loren) Heinlen of LaGrange, Ind., Eric (Sherri) Johnston of Fort Wayne, and Melissa (Gary) Fordeck of Avilla, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Ruth Gelbaugh of North Webster, Ind. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one great-grandchild. Martha will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Eel River Cemetery near Churubusco. Internment services for the immediate family will be conducted by Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville. Memorials are encouraged to the . Share a memory or send a condolence online at www.hitefuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.