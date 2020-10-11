MARTHA J. BLOOD, 96, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Angola, Ind.She was born in Fort Wayne to the late William and Alta Miller. Martha and her husband lived over 40 years in Fort Wayne and later on Skinner Lake of Albion, Ind. and also spent winters in Scottsdale, AZ. She worked in the accounting department for the Allen County Treasurer's Office. Martha is survived by her children, Thomas Blood of Hamilton, Ind., and Gail Hunter of Fort Wayne; 3 grandchildren, Kelly Blood of Auburn, Ind., Katie (Gabe) Westerfield of Lebanon, Ind., and Greg (Alison) Zollinger of Charlestown, Ind.; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Howard Blood; three brothers, William Miller, Gordon Miller, and David Miller. A private service may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com