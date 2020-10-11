1/1
MARTHA J. BLOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA J. BLOOD, 96, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Angola, Ind.She was born in Fort Wayne to the late William and Alta Miller. Martha and her husband lived over 40 years in Fort Wayne and later on Skinner Lake of Albion, Ind. and also spent winters in Scottsdale, AZ. She worked in the accounting department for the Allen County Treasurer's Office. Martha is survived by her children, Thomas Blood of Hamilton, Ind., and Gail Hunter of Fort Wayne; 3 grandchildren, Kelly Blood of Auburn, Ind., Katie (Gabe) Westerfield of Lebanon, Ind., and Greg (Alison) Zollinger of Charlestown, Ind.; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Howard Blood; three brothers, William Miller, Gordon Miller, and David Miller. A private service may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved