Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARTHA J. DECKER, 91, a longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Kingston at Dupont, Fort Wayne. Martha was born April 1, 1927, in Bluffton. One of five children, she was a daughter of Harvey and Ruby (Russell) Baumgartner. She spent much of her young life in Wells County, living near Uniondale, and later in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1945 graduate of Defiance High School. On Aug. 17, 1946, she was united in marriage to Dean Decker in Warsaw. Their 65 year marriage brought many happy memories and together they lovingly raised five daughters on the family farm. She was known for her love of family; to her, there was always room for more at the table. She was known for her cooking and baking prowess and especially loved for her pecan rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and rhubarb custard pie. After retirement, Martha and Dean wintered in Palmetto, Fla., spending their time at Coach House Mobile Home Park where she enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a member of Clunette United Methodist Church and loved the fellowship of others. She was friendly, loving and positively kind. "She will be dearly missed by many". Surviving are her five daughters, Judy Coplen of Fort Wayne, Barbara (Bruce)

MARTHA J. DECKER, 91, a longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Kingston at Dupont, Fort Wayne. Martha was born April 1, 1927, in Bluffton. One of five children, she was a daughter of Harvey and Ruby (Russell) Baumgartner. She spent much of her young life in Wells County, living near Uniondale, and later in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1945 graduate of Defiance High School. On Aug. 17, 1946, she was united in marriage to Dean Decker in Warsaw. Their 65 year marriage brought many happy memories and together they lovingly raised five daughters on the family farm. She was known for her love of family; to her, there was always room for more at the table. She was known for her cooking and baking prowess and especially loved for her pecan rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and rhubarb custard pie. After retirement, Martha and Dean wintered in Palmetto, Fla., spending their time at Coach House Mobile Home Park where she enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a member of Clunette United Methodist Church and loved the fellowship of others. She was friendly, loving and positively kind. "She will be dearly missed by many". Surviving are her five daughters, Judy Coplen of Fort Wayne, Barbara (Bruce) Smith of Leo, Cathy (Paul) Northcutt of Warsaw, Deanna (Jim) Swain of Cromwell and Linda Doran (Doug Westendorf) of Burket; four grandchildren, Zachary (Melissa) Smith of Grabill, Amanda Smith of Leo, Alex (Emery) Owens of Easton, Pa. and Brittany Northcutt of Munhall, Pa.; four great-grandchildren, Jaida, Kerrick, Korra and Jensen; a sister-in-law, Margaret Baumgartner; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her husband, Dean who died in 2012, those who preceded her in passing include her parents; four siblings, Maurice Baumgartner, Lucille Fisher, Donald Baumgartner and Wayne Baumgartner; and two sons-in-law, Steve Nelson and Craig Doran. Celebration of Life Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan St., Warsaw, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Mike Beezley officiating. Calling also from 2 to 5 Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wooden Cemetery (Harrison Center). Memorial gifts may be directed to Clunette UMC, 4227 West 600 North, Leesburg, IN 46538, or to a charity of the donor's choosing. Or, in memory of Martha, bake a double-batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies to share with those you love. "Martha's family wishes to thank the staff of Kingston at Dupont and the staff of Heartland Hospice Care for the tender, loving care which they provided". Funeral Home Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw

2000 E. Sheridan

Warsaw , IN 46580

574 267-3104 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close