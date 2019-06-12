MARTHA JANE MEHLING, 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born May 3, 1925, in Alexandria, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Kathryn Carver. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau, alumni of DePauw University, and Past Officer / Member of Fort Wayne Civic Theater Guild. She is survived by her son, Timothy P. (Carolyn) Mehling of Canton, Ga.; daughter, Kathryn A. Hetzner of Oakland, Calif.; and grandchildren, Ryan W. Mehling of Marietta, Ga., and Philip J. Mehling of Leavenworth, Kan. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Carver; and son, Philip A. Mehling. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Alexandria, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Civic Theater Guild.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019