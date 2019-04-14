MARTHA JANE RUST, 101, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at The Cedars in Leo, Ind. Born July 8, 1917, in Miami County, Ohio, she was the daughter of Bertie and Mattie Shellhaas. She graduated from Manchester College in 1937 with a degree in Education. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Richard) Flickinger; son, C. Timothy (Janine) Rust; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Martha Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Bertie and Mattie Shellhaas; and husband, Dr. Cecil F. Rust. A memorial service will be held in July of 2019 at Agape Church of the Brethren.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019