MARTHA JEAN BEAMON
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA JEAN BEAMON, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born June 24, 1931, in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of Eva (Burt) Oliver and Marcellus Oliver Sr. Martha attended Garrett High School and she later married the late Clinton Beamon Sr. in 1949 and moved to Fort Wayne shortly thereafter. She was a homemaker raising four children and being involved in church and becoming the very first African American PTA President of Harmar Elementary School. She began to work at the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center in 1963, where she retired as a supervisor with over 25 years of service. Martha also had a poem "Quest" published in "Riley In Memoriam" poets of Indiana. She was a faithful member of Shepard of The City Lutheran Church. A private graveside is scheduled. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Lindenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved