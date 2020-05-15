MARTHA JEAN BEAMON, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born June 24, 1931, in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of Eva (Burt) Oliver and Marcellus Oliver Sr. Martha attended Garrett High School and she later married the late Clinton Beamon Sr. in 1949 and moved to Fort Wayne shortly thereafter. She was a homemaker raising four children and being involved in church and becoming the very first African American PTA President of Harmar Elementary School. She began to work at the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center in 1963, where she retired as a supervisor with over 25 years of service. Martha also had a poem "Quest" published in "Riley In Memoriam" poets of Indiana. She was a faithful member of Shepard of The City Lutheran Church. A private graveside is scheduled. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2020.