MARTHA JEAN CALLAND, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Noblesville, Ind. Born in Pinkstaff, Ill., she was the daughter of Scott and Roberta Casey. Martha graduated from Lawrenceville High School and worked at General Electric for 32 years before retiring. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Groce, sister, Ginger Anderson, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two daughters.



