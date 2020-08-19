1/
MARTHA JEAN CALLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA JEAN CALLAND, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Noblesville, Ind. Born in Pinkstaff, Ill., she was the daughter of Scott and Roberta Casey. Martha graduated from Lawrenceville High School and worked at General Electric for 32 years before retiring. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Groce, sister, Ginger Anderson, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two daughters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved