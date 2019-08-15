Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA KATHERINE (HESHER) REDDING. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTHA KATHERINE (HESHER) REDDING, 104, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born March 16, 1915, in Bluffton, Ind., the daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Herbst) Hesher. She married Philip Redding in Bluffton in 1935 and they lived there until moving to Fort Wayne in 1942. She graduated from Warner Beauty College in 1944, and owned and operated her own beauty shop for 35 years before retiring in 1975. She was a member and Secretary of the Hairdressers Assoc. for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Phyllis (Tom) Loy of Fort Wayne; and daughter-in-law, Arlene Redding of Sacramento, Calif.; four grandchildren, Chris Cahoon and Kimberly Cahoon of Fort Wayne, Erin (Doug) Wogan of Phoenix, Ariz. and David Redding Jr. of Ventura, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Christian Wogan; and a stepdaughter, Donna Davis; also surviving is extended family; step-grandchildren, Vicki (Art) Pontius, Rick (Lynn) Loy, Debra Snyder, Randy Loy, Kim (Doug) Coble, and Brad Loy; and friend, Ruth Strater; seven step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in passing by her husband of 58 years, Philip Redding; son, David Redding; son-in-law, Richard Cahoon; and step-grandson, David Snyder; and two brothers, Robert Hesher and Wilbur Hesher. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert Arenobine officiating. Interment will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Preferred Memorials to Easter Seals ARC of Allen County. Condolences may be left online at



MARTHA KATHERINE (HESHER) REDDING, 104, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born March 16, 1915, in Bluffton, Ind., the daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Herbst) Hesher. She married Philip Redding in Bluffton in 1935 and they lived there until moving to Fort Wayne in 1942. She graduated from Warner Beauty College in 1944, and owned and operated her own beauty shop for 35 years before retiring in 1975. She was a member and Secretary of the Hairdressers Assoc. for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Phyllis (Tom) Loy of Fort Wayne; and daughter-in-law, Arlene Redding of Sacramento, Calif.; four grandchildren, Chris Cahoon and Kimberly Cahoon of Fort Wayne, Erin (Doug) Wogan of Phoenix, Ariz. and David Redding Jr. of Ventura, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Makenna and Christian Wogan; and a stepdaughter, Donna Davis; also surviving is extended family; step-grandchildren, Vicki (Art) Pontius, Rick (Lynn) Loy, Debra Snyder, Randy Loy, Kim (Doug) Coble, and Brad Loy; and friend, Ruth Strater; seven step-great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in passing by her husband of 58 years, Philip Redding; son, David Redding; son-in-law, Richard Cahoon; and step-grandson, David Snyder; and two brothers, Robert Hesher and Wilbur Hesher. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert Arenobine officiating. Interment will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Preferred Memorials to Easter Seals ARC of Allen County. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close