Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA "MARCY" (EDDERS) KOHLMEYER. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTHA "MARCY" (EDDERS) KOHLMEYER, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Seymour, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Reverend Ernst and Ottilie (Carre) Eggers. Marcy was much loved and had a rich and storied life. She married John E. Kohlmeyer on Feb. 12, 1949; he preceded her in death on March 4, 2016. Marcy was a Children's Librarian and then Art and Music Librarian at Allen County Public Library from 1969 to 1989. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Marcy was a gifted soprano who had a deep love for classical music, especially the works of J.S. Bach. After her father's death in 1940, she moved to Fort Wayne to live with her sisters and attend Concordia Lutheran High School and sing in its choir. She and her sister Ruth would provide music for weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Concordia Senior College Cantata Choir in the 1960's and 1970's. Marcy was a faithful member of church choirs her entire life. Surviving are her children, Laura (Joe) Schuller, Judith (Paul) Strasen, John Paul (Teresa Borneman) Kohlmeyer, and Susan Kohlmeyer; nine grandchildren, Megan (John) Sandala Schuller, Michael (Alison) Schuller, Katherine (Michael) Haynes, Sarah (Peter) Moench Strasen, Karl Strasen, Kyle, and Ryan Kohlmeyer and Elise and Sam Morin; and two great-grandchildren, Florence and Rosalind Sandala. Marcy was also preceded in death by daughters, Kathryn Kohlmeyer Round and Mary Kohlmeyer; son-in-law, David Round; brothers, Rev. Ernest, Paul, and Arthur Eggers, and Harry Benne; and sisters, Laura Aberth, Florence Metzner, Ruth Neitzel, Esther McKee, and Dorothy (Benne) Manion. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road Fort Wayne. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Educational Foundation for the Kathryn Kohlmeyer Round Scholarship Fund or Emmanuel Lutheran Church.



MARTHA "MARCY" (EDDERS) KOHLMEYER, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Seymour, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Reverend Ernst and Ottilie (Carre) Eggers. Marcy was much loved and had a rich and storied life. She married John E. Kohlmeyer on Feb. 12, 1949; he preceded her in death on March 4, 2016. Marcy was a Children's Librarian and then Art and Music Librarian at Allen County Public Library from 1969 to 1989. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Marcy was a gifted soprano who had a deep love for classical music, especially the works of J.S. Bach. After her father's death in 1940, she moved to Fort Wayne to live with her sisters and attend Concordia Lutheran High School and sing in its choir. She and her sister Ruth would provide music for weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Concordia Senior College Cantata Choir in the 1960's and 1970's. Marcy was a faithful member of church choirs her entire life. Surviving are her children, Laura (Joe) Schuller, Judith (Paul) Strasen, John Paul (Teresa Borneman) Kohlmeyer, and Susan Kohlmeyer; nine grandchildren, Megan (John) Sandala Schuller, Michael (Alison) Schuller, Katherine (Michael) Haynes, Sarah (Peter) Moench Strasen, Karl Strasen, Kyle, and Ryan Kohlmeyer and Elise and Sam Morin; and two great-grandchildren, Florence and Rosalind Sandala. Marcy was also preceded in death by daughters, Kathryn Kohlmeyer Round and Mary Kohlmeyer; son-in-law, David Round; brothers, Rev. Ernest, Paul, and Arthur Eggers, and Harry Benne; and sisters, Laura Aberth, Florence Metzner, Ruth Neitzel, Esther McKee, and Dorothy (Benne) Manion. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road Fort Wayne. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Educational Foundation for the Kathryn Kohlmeyer Round Scholarship Fund or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close