MARTHA M. WEBER, 93, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in 1926 in Dugger, Ind., she was the daughter of a coal miner and one of six children. When she was 17 years old, Martha moved to Fort Wayne to work in the war factories where she met her future husband, Donald Weber, who preceded her in death. Martha was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She worked in catering for many years, volunteered at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home for 27 years, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She began tap dancing at age 50 with the Alley Kats Tap Dancing Troupe. Martha is survived by her five children, Ann (Jae) O'Day, Donna Weber, Christinia (late Gary) Gilliom, David (Karen) Weber, and Marcy Jackson; four grandsons; and six great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation beginning at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
