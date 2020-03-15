MARTHA (BLOOM) MUSSER, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born Nov., 4, 1931, she grew up in Garrett, Ind. She was the youngest of 10 children. She married Sherman Musser; he and a son, Stan Musser, preceded her in death. They were tavern owners, the Pheasant Inn and later she owned the Shady Nook. She was a longtime member of Turners and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her pastimes were bowling and knitting. She loved to play Bingo and cards, and never hit the lottery but always kept trying! She followed the Cubs, Pacers basketball and enjoyed watching golf. Surviving are her children, Sherry (David) Erdly and Keith Musser; grandchildren, Katie (Patrick) Hunter, Dave (Emily Dantus) Erdly, Anthony (Tony and Danielle) Musser, Amanda (Steven Hartman) Musser; and 10 great-grandchildren. No Service. To leave condolences visit Advantage Funeral and Cremation services- Highland Park website.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020