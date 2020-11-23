HOAGLAND, MARTHA N.: Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow service in Covington Memorial Gardens. For all services listed, CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and the wearing of a face mask at all times. Arrangements are by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.



