MARTHA N. HOAGLAND
HOAGLAND, MARTHA N.: Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the church. Burial will follow service in Covington Memorial Gardens. For all services listed, CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and the wearing of a face mask at all times. Arrangements are by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
