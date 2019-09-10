MARTHA PERRIGUEY, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Fort Wayne, she graduated from Ligonier High School and Lutheran X-Ray School. She worked at the Orthopedic Clinic for a few years, was homemaker and mother for many years, then worked at Nature's Corner Antiques for 20+ years. She enjoyed collecting antiques and trips with family. Surviving are her husband, Mike; sons, Mike (Janeen) and Larry (Nicole); and two grandsons. Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 26, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019