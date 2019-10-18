MARTHA R. SIELA, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Born on March 15, 1932 in Wells County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Rollie and Stella Deam. Martha was a member of Markle Church of Christ, she enjoyed reading the Bible and was passionate about her faith. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, crafts and singing. Martha enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, including spending winters in Florida. She was fondly known as "Granny" to her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Victoria Vandermark, Kris (Jon) Ash, Joe (Erin) Siela, and Jim (Sheri) Siela; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard (Sue) Deam, and Barbara Gurule. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Siela. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle (IN 46770) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd., Fort WayneI (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to Markle Church of Christ. Burial will take place in Markle Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2019