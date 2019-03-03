MARTIN "MARTY" BERGHORN, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Oct. 29, 1975, he was a son of Martin and Susan Berghorn. He attended Homestead High School graduating in 1994. He is survived by his father, Martin; and siblings Bill, Brenda, Brian, Kathy, and Anne. Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation from 5 to 6 p.m.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019