MARTIN BISSON TIERNEY, 83, passed on the morning of Thursday, March 21, 2019. Martin cultivated his gifts as an artist, musician, orator and academic throughout his adventurous life. Graduating from Central Catholic in 1953, he proceeded to Notre Dame where he finished first in his class in 1957. He was then awarded a Fulbright Graduate Fellowship, to pursue his Master's degree. This pursuit first brought him to Santiago, Chile where he taught, sang and guitared his way to "Outstanding New Performer of the Year" in 1958. Martin taught and performed all over the world before heading back to his home town. There, he set up the foreign language program for many schools across the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese. Thus began his long and storied career of teaching, coaching and directing the young students of the Diocese; starting with his alma mater Central Catholic, and finishing his career at Bishop Dwenger where he earned both Teacher of the Year and Hall of Fame honors. While retiring in 2000, Martin continued to volunteer at Dwenger until his passing. A true Renaissance man with a servant's heart, Martin was universally beloved. Through his generous life of service, his shared gifts impacted an innumerable amount of people. "Whether you knew him as a teacher, friend or colleague, feel free to join his family, remembering Martin Bisson Tierney." Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Dwenger High School Tuition Assistance or Windsong Pictures,



3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

