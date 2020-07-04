1/1
MARTIN BRANDENBERGER, 85, of Grabill, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born on Feb. 17, 1935, in Union City, Penn., he was a son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Branden -berger, and was a member of Allen County Christian Fellowship, New Haven. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Graber) Brandenberger; children, Elizabeth (Ruben) Graber, Martin (Anna) Brandenberger, Paul (Katie Marie) Brandenberger, Anna Mae (James) Graber, Naomi (Toby) Graber, Willis (Barbara Ann) Brandenberger, Rosemary (Neil) Graber, Susan (Solomon) Graber, and Ada (Jerry) Schmucker; brothers, Sam (Saraetta) Brandenberger of Middleberry, Jake (Catherine) Brandenberger, of Greentop, Mo., Elmer (Sarah) Brandenberger of Flemingsburg, Ky., Willie (Mary) Brandenberger of Grabill; sisters, Effie Mae (Ruben) Wickey of Berne, Margaret (David) Wickey, of Berne, Leah (Dan) Schwertz of Albany, Wis., Saloma (Harley) Miller of Lagrange, Katheryn (Lester) Miller of New Haven, Becky (Emanuel) Wickey, of Berne, and Wilma (Melvin) Lengacher of Flemingsburg, Ky.; as well as 60 grandchildren, and 105 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Amos Brandenberger; and grandchildren, Kathleen Graber, Lisa Schmucker, and Lydia Schmucker. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Allen County Christian Fellowship, 9735 Thimler Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Officiated by Pastor Steve Miller. Pallbearers will be James Brandenberger, Willie Brandenberger, Nate Wickey, James Schmucker, Menno Lengacher, and Dan Schmucker. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on today, July 4, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 4, 2020.
