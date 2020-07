Or Copy this URL to Share

BRANDENBERGER, MARTIN: Funeral service is 2 p.m. today, July 5, 2020, at Allen County Christian Fellowship, 9735 Thimler Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Pallbearers will be James Brandenberger, Willie Brandenberger, Nate Wickey, James Schmucker, Menno Lengacher, and Dan Schmucker. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.



