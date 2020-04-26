Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN F. "BUD" SCHEIMANN. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN F. "BUD" SCHEIMANN, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Anthony Blvd. Bud, the son of the late Carl and Martha Schei mann of Fort Wayne, graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1947. He was a plumbing buyer for Hardware Wholesalers, now known as Do it Best Corp., retiring in 1991 after 25 years of service. Early in his career, Bud worked for his uncle Winston Koehlinger at Koehlinger's Bike and Toys. Bud enjoyed giving back to others through volunteer work. In 2009, he received the Lutheran Foundation's Maxine Rippe Award for service in Allen County. Bud was a dedicated volunteer at Lutheran Social Services, serving on its board and assisting in coordinating its annual Paint-a-Thon. After retirement, he represented Do it Best during United Way of Allen County's annual fundraising campaign. Bud was also a frequent blood donor. Bud was an active member and volunteer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and more recently attended chapel services at Lutheran Life Villages. Bud will be remembered for his kind smile and generosity to family, friends and anyone else he met who needed an encouraging word or a helping hand. Bud was married for 37 years to Juanita (Brower) Scheimann until her death in 2012. He is survived by daughters, Sue Braun, Linda Scheimann (Jim Kelty) and Jan (John) Brynda; grandsons, Geoff (Stephanie) Braun, Scott (Cassie) Braun, and Adam (Mandy) Sack; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren, John (Denise) Brower, Cheryl (Leonard) Young, Nora Williams, Jim and Tom Brower; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to Juanita, Bud was also preceded in death by siblings, Theodore, Max, Ralph, and Emily Scheimann; first wife, Marjorie (Burkett) Scheimann; and stepdaughter, Teresa Porter. Although Bud deserves so much more, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family only due to the current restrictions. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Lutheran Life Villages at S. Anthony Blvd., St. Paul's Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Bud's family is grateful to the entire Lutheran Life Villages staff for their kind, compassionate care and friendship during his residence there. For online condolences, visit



