MARTIN FREDERICK "MARTY" ADAM JR., 71, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by family after his battle with cancer. Born Sept. 12, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Martin F. Adam Sr. and Helen (Scheumann) Adam. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1967. He married Lynne Smith on April 30, 1971. He spent his career in tool and die and retired from Roembke Manufacturing & Design after 33 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their sporting events, spending time with family, pheasant hunting, fishing, farming, and traveling. Surviving family include his wife of 49 years, Lynne; daughters, Amanda Branstrator and Katrina (Mike) McWilliams; son, Jacob (Danielle) Adam; grandchildren, Justin (fianc‚ Cassandra), Kyle, Katlynn, Josh and Grant; sisters, Donna Myers and Arlene (Jake) Bruick; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in passing by his sisters, Carol Kukelhan and Geraldine Smith. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 3416 East 900 North, Roanoke, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marty's name to Faith Lutheran Church, Roanoke. Condolences and memories of Marty may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com