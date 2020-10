Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Martin's life story with friends and family

Share Martin's life story with friends and family

ADAM, MARTIN FREDERICK "MARTY" JR.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 3416 East 900 North, Roanoke, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store