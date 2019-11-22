MARTIN J. HIGGINBOTHAM

MARTIN J. HIGGINBOTHAM, 89, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Born in Keavy, Ky., Martin was the son of the late Robert and Flora Higgin -botham. Martin worked for various companies during his working career. He loved be outdoors, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He also enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, playing checkers and spending time with his family. Surviving are his daughter, Lynda (David) Collins, Nancy Silva-Panjwani; grandchildren, Stephanie (Adam) Eifrid, Susan (Brent Dasher) Hamm, Samantha Saylor, Sandi (Robert Krueger) Spallinger, Sharon (Brian) Oakerson, Scott Collins, Amy Miller; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Mary Ada Fields, and Edna Parhan. Martin was also preceded in death by his wife Naomi Higginbotham; children, Virginia Scribner, Steve Higginbotham; grandson, Greg Jones; five brothers, and three sisters. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019
