MARTY B. HOPPEL, 62, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Hunter town, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Betty Hoppel. Marty is survived by his wife, Paula Hoppel; son, Charles Hoppel of Kansas City, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Hoppel and Michael Hoppel. Marty was also preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann Hoppel. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTY B. HOPPEL.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019