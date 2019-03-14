MARTY B. HOPPEL

MARTY B. HOPPEL, 62, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Hunter town, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Betty Hoppel. Marty is survived by his wife, Paula Hoppel; son, Charles Hoppel of Kansas City, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Hoppel and Michael Hoppel. Marty was also preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann Hoppel. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019
