MARVENE A. DeWERT, 83, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She married Arthur DeWert on Feb. 16, 1955, in Monroeville, Ind.; he preceded her in death on July 19, 2009. Survivors include daughter, Jeanette (Judson) Fee of Rockmart, Ga.; son, Gary DeWert of Monroeville, Ind.; daughters, Babette (Edward) Bland of Monroeville, Ind., Nannette (Jeff) Wynn of Yoder, Ind., Paulette (Steven) Heuer of Spring, Texas, and Suzette McKee of Convoy, Ohio; son, Gayle (Jill) DeWert of Van Wert, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held and burial will be held at a later date at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Convoy, Ohio. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2020