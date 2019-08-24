MARVIN BRADTMUELLER, 49, of Ossian, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Born April 12, 1970, he was a son of the late Alvin A. and Betty Bradtmu eller. He worked as a cook for 21 years at Nine Mile Restaurant and Bandidos. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church on Thiele Road and the Poe Fire Department. Surviving family include his wife of 21 years, Rebecca "Becky" Bradtmueller; son, Thomas Bradtmueller; mother, Betty; siblings, Darlene (Dennis) Fielder, Don (Michelle) Bradtmueller and Cindy (Sheldon) Meyer; two nieces, two nephews, and one great nephew. Burial will be in the St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Poe Fire Department. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2019