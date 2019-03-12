MARVIN E. CONRAD, 98, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Surviving are his sons, Daniel Conrad of Pataskala, Ohio and Dr. David (Teri) Conrad of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Judith (David) Erikson of Homer, Alaska. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019