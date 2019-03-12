MARVIN E. CONRAD

MARVIN E. CONRAD, 98, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Surviving are his sons, Daniel Conrad of Pataskala, Ohio and Dr. David (Teri) Conrad of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Judith (David) Erikson of Homer, Alaska. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019
