MARVIN FELLERS, 97, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at The Towne House in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 1, 1922, in Saguache, Colo., he was a son of the late William and Belle Fellers. He earned a B.A. from Adams State College, a M.A. from Colorado State College and an Education Doctorate from University of Northern Colorado. He married Ruth Slonecker in 1949; she preceded him in death. Marvin served in the U.S. Navy during World War II (1943 to 1946) and the Korean War (1951 to 1952). In 1955, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa and began working at Drake University as an instructor, he retired 30 years later after serving in several positions including Acting Dean of the College of Education. Marvin was known as the family storyteller. His family counted on him for the tales of family experiences. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Julie (Larry) Hook; daughter-in-law, Patti Fellers; grandchildren, Karen (Steve) Case, Gail Hook, Michael Fellers, David Fellers, and Anelise Fellers; great-grandchildren, Colton and Ella Case; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Fellers; three brothers, and one sister. A gathering of family and friends is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at The Towne House, Medicare Lounge, Door #4, 2209 St. Joe Center Road. Marvin and his son-in-law Larry attended the 25th Honor Flight in 2018 and would like the memorials to be directed to the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, PO Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748. The family would like to thank the caring and supportive staff of the Towne House, especially the staff at Towne Harbor and the staff of Heartland Hospice. Inurment will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, at a later date. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



