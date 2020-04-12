MARVIN JAY HOOT, 71, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Garrett, he was the son of the late Darrell Hoot and Margaret (Rogers) Hoot, who survives. He was a member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, New Haven. He was employed with TriMotive, Detroit with over 15 years of service. An avid sport fan and athlete, he was at one time a semi-pro softball and soccer player. He was a former member of the East Allen County School Board and very supportive of all his children's extracurricular activities. He was both a marching band parent and wrestling parent. He is also survived by his wife of 47 years, Apryl Hoot; sons, Josh (Tracy) Hoot, Mike Chen, Nikoly Hoot, Ged Hoot, and Mitch Hoot; daughters, Kate (Jeff) Kever, Jennie Hoot, Joey Hoot, Emmalee Hoot, and Jianna Hoot; siblings, Ron (Sharon) Hoot, Roger (Nancy) Hoot, and Beverly (Dave) Wagner; and nine grandchildren. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020