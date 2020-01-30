MARVIN M. TRABEL, 78, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Nov. 4, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Marvin was the son of the late Lawrence and Evelyn Trabel. Marvin was a Ford automotive mechanic for many years and enjoyed farming, cutting wood, being outside and spending time with his grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Michelle (Tom Weir); son, Larry (Crystal); grandchildren, Allyssa (Aaron), Kennedy, Samuel, Lucille, Magdaline, Case, Andrew, and Charlotte; sisters, Barbara, Diana, Joyce, Carol Merkel, Janice Bruce, Roberta (Thomas) Doust, Ila (James) Beck, and Mary Lynne Franke; and brothers, Eugene (Barbara), Daniel, Richard (Tina), Robert (Debra), Paul (Marlene), and Gregory (Angie). Marvin was also preceded in death by his infant brother; sister-in-law, Margaret Trabel; and brother-in-law, Virgil Merkel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 3:45 p,m. Burial will be in Saint John Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven or the Bishop Dwenger Scholarship Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020