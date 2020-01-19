|
|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church
MARVIN PAUL ZELT, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Born on Feb. 9, 1937 in Fort Wayne, where he was a life-long resident, he was a son of the late Walter and Hilda Zelt. Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army in the late 1950s. He worked in construction, plumbing, and lastly was security for SweetCars. Marvin enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, being outdoors, singing, and serving at his church. He was an IU, Packers, and Komets fan. Marvin was an active member of Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was a member of the Lutheran Men of Song for many years. Surviving are his children, Doug (Tina) Zelt, Greg (Angie) Zelt, and Laura (Brett) Helmkamp; eight grandchildren, Jasmine (Jeff) Schible, Zachary Schible, Sarah (Andy) Zoda, Katie (Michael) Brown, Kyle Zelt, Abbey Zelt, Matthew (Hilary) Oswalt, and Kinsey Helmkamp; six great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Heath; sister-in-law, Delores Zelt; and brother-in-law, Larry (Pam) Nevers. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sammie S. Zelt; infant great-grandchild, Baby Zoda; siblings, Vera (Harold) Bleke, Doris (Richard) Twigg, Raymond Zelt, and Edith Nevers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020
|
|
|
|