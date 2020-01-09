MARVIN R. JACOBOWITZ, 62, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Albion, Ind. Born in The Bronx, New York City, N.Y., he was a son of the late Herbert and Betty Jacobo witz. He navigated the highways in ALL of the continental 48 states as a truck driver for 40+ years (33 years with Genova Products). He and his wife Amy just celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in December. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored, rooting for the Yankees, watching football, and fishing at the lake. Surviving are his wife, Amy Jacobowitz; three children, Melissa (Bryan) Stout of Fort Wayne, Adam (Erin) Jacobowitz of Fort Wayne and Megan (Blake) Coffman of Hoagland; grandchildren, Owen, Henry, Oliver, Lilly, Lincoln, Grant, and Everett; and siblings, Arthur (Karen) Jacobowitz, and Helene Castellon. Marv will meet his brothers, William Castellon, Stan Bradtmueller, Paul (Rick) Meyers, Robert Swygart, and Glen Richardson in heaven who have recently passed. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020