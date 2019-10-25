MARY A. BREDEMEYER, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born April 15, 1947, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice Adamson. Mary worked as a tester at General Electric and also at Sam's Club. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 499. In her spare time, she enjoyed vacationing to Arizona. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Robert Bredemeyer; children, Millissa (Josh) Buchheit, Terry A. Carboni and William Carboni; stepdaughter, Amber Bredemeyer; seven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Robert Adamson; and stepson, Ash Bredemeyer. A private family burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019