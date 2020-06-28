MARY A. MORNINGSTAR
MARY A. MORNINGSTAR, 94, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Jackson County, Ky., she was the daughter to the late Elliott and Lona (Fletcher) Craft. She had worked for Rogers Grocery at times Corners for many years. She was a member of Anthony Wayne First Church of God and active in the group called "Marthas"; she was a volunteer at the Lutheran Heart Center. She is survived by children, Thomas "Gary" (Carol), Kay and Linda Morningstar; grandson, Tyler (Stephanie); and three grandchildren, Lennon, Avery and Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; two brothers; and four sisters. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Anthony Wayne First Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Anthony Wayne First Church of God
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anthony Wayne First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
