MARY A. MORNINGSTAR, 94, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Jackson County, Ky., she was the daughter to the late Elliott and Lona (Fletcher) Craft. She had worked for Rogers Grocery at times Corners for many years. She was a member of Anthony Wayne First Church of God and active in the group called "Marthas"; she was a volunteer at the Lutheran Heart Center. She is survived by children, Thomas "Gary" (Carol), Kay and Linda Morningstar; grandson, Tyler (Stephanie); and three grandchildren, Lennon, Avery and Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; two brothers; and four sisters. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Anthony Wayne First Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.