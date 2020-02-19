MARY A MYERS, 62, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 19, 1957, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Hilker. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Mary loved learning and was very proud to have received her degree later in life. She enjoyed reading, having fun in the sun and making memories with her family and grandchildren. Mary is survived by her husband of 41 years, John; daughter, Kate Gregg of Fort Wayne; son, Andrew "Dude" (Jenna) Myers of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Aidan and Quinn Gregg and Benjamin Myers; and brothers, Dr. David (Mary Ann) Hilker PhD of E. Greenbush, N.Y., Daniel Hilker of Lyons, Ill., and Dr. Richard (Roela) Hilker of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church Tuition Assistance or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020