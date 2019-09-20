MARY A. ORT, 75, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Allen County, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Florence (Bowers) Sarrazine. She was a member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, New Haven. A longtime in-home childcare provider, she was the former director of the Holy Family Daycare at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church and had also worked for Blackwell's Department Store. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wilbur; children, David (Peggy McDaniel) Ort, Carol Reilly and Sharon (Rick) Wilson, all of Fort Wayne; siblings, Norbert (Clara) Sarrazine, Leo (Marion) Sarrazine, Eugene (Charlotte) Sarrazine, Donald (Patricia) Sarrazine, Ann (Lawrence) Schortgen, and Bernard (Joyce) Sarrazine; and grandchildren, Sean Reilly, Delaney, Spencer, Tyler, Kristian, and Lydia Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Rev. Kenneth, Robert and Lucille Sarrazine. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy E., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Father Ben Muhlenkamp officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Masses, SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect), or LEARN Resource Center, New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 20, 2019