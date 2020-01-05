MARY A. ZICK, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Fritchton, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Joy Bowers. Mary worked as a registered nurse her entire career. She began working in labor and delivery in Vincennes, Ind. before moving to Fort Wayne and practicing her profession at The Towne House Retirement Center for over 35 years before retiring. Mary was an active member at Blackhawk Ministries where she enjoyed being a part of the weekly Discovery Class. She was also active with her Bible Study Fellowship group. Mary will be remembered for her generosity towards others with her time, talents, and treasures. She is survived by her faithful husband of 54 years, Kenneth Zick of Fort Wayne; children, John Zick of Fort Wayne, Steven (Mary) Zick of Kettering, Ohio, J'Nelle (Bob) Hamilton of Churubusco, Ind., Scott (Kira) Zick of Muncie, Ind., and Michael (Meghan) Zick of Muncie, Ind.; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lana Zick of Fort Mill, S.C.; siblings, Rosalie, David, Christine, and Rita; and her best friend, Lois Hassig. Mary was also preceded in death by her siblings, Carol and Croydon. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Blackhawk Ministries. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020