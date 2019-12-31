Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ADELE LEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ADELE LEE, 56, of Elida, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:07 p.m. Born Nov. 16, 1963, in Lima, she was the daughter of Jack A. and Cecilia R. (Pflum) Maisch. On May 8, 2001 she married Brandon Joseph Lee. She was the Director of Administrative Services at Keybridge Medical Revenue Care. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a 1981 graduate of Lima Central Catholic. She was a shopaholic with her daughter and she enjoyed attending L.C.C. sporting events. Her family includes a daughter, Ashlyn Rose Lee at home; four brothers, John (Chey) Maisch of Fayetteville, N.C., David "Dee" Maisch and Jim (Dianne) Maisch, both of Lima and Dan (Diane dec'd) Maisch of Westerville; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family pets are their dog, Chewy, and their cat, Eve. A joint service for Mary and husband Brandon is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Fathers Mike Sergi, John McLoughlin and Kent Kaufman officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Shawnee Chapel at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where a Parish Wake service is 8 p.m. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashlyn Rose Education Fund c/o The Union Bank, 701 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45805. Condolences may be expressed to the family at

MARY ADELE LEE, 56, of Elida, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:07 p.m. Born Nov. 16, 1963, in Lima, she was the daughter of Jack A. and Cecilia R. (Pflum) Maisch. On May 8, 2001 she married Brandon Joseph Lee. She was the Director of Administrative Services at Keybridge Medical Revenue Care. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a 1981 graduate of Lima Central Catholic. She was a shopaholic with her daughter and she enjoyed attending L.C.C. sporting events. Her family includes a daughter, Ashlyn Rose Lee at home; four brothers, John (Chey) Maisch of Fayetteville, N.C., David "Dee" Maisch and Jim (Dianne) Maisch, both of Lima and Dan (Diane dec'd) Maisch of Westerville; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family pets are their dog, Chewy, and their cat, Eve. A joint service for Mary and husband Brandon is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Fathers Mike Sergi, John McLoughlin and Kent Kaufman officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Shawnee Chapel at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where a Parish Wake service is 8 p.m. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashlyn Rose Education Fund c/o The Union Bank, 701 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45805. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close