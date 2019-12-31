MARY ADELE LEE, 56, of Elida, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:07 p.m. Born Nov. 16, 1963, in Lima, she was the daughter of Jack A. and Cecilia R. (Pflum) Maisch. On May 8, 2001 she married Brandon Joseph Lee. She was the Director of Administrative Services at Keybridge Medical Revenue Care. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a 1981 graduate of Lima Central Catholic. She was a shopaholic with her daughter and she enjoyed attending L.C.C. sporting events. Her family includes a daughter, Ashlyn Rose Lee at home; four brothers, John (Chey) Maisch of Fayetteville, N.C., David "Dee" Maisch and Jim (Dianne) Maisch, both of Lima and Dan (Diane dec'd) Maisch of Westerville; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family pets are their dog, Chewy, and their cat, Eve. A joint service for Mary and husband Brandon is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Fathers Mike Sergi, John McLoughlin and Kent Kaufman officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Shawnee Chapel at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where a Parish Wake service is 8 p.m. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashlyn Rose Education Fund c/o The Union Bank, 701 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45805. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019