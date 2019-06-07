MARY ALICE WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "To Mary's family, sorry for your loss. Jeremiah 29:11, 12..."
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sugar Grove Church of God
5019 E. 500 S.
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Sugar Grove Church of God
5019 E. 500 S.
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARY ALICE WILLIAMS, 76, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her son's home in New Haven. Survivors include her son, Mark and Susan Haudenschild of Churubusco; daughter, Patricia and Frank Noble of Frostproof, Fla.; son, James Williams of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Gregory, Amber (Bryan) Sheckels, Matthew (Susan) Haudenschild, Angela Haudenschild (Patrick Mueller), Michelle Hayman, Billy Shirey, Sheila VanAsperen, Amber Bair, Amy and Amanda. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. 500 S., Churubusco, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.