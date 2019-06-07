MARY ALICE WILLIAMS, 76, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her son's home in New Haven. Survivors include her son, Mark and Susan Haudenschild of Churubusco; daughter, Patricia and Frank Noble of Frostproof, Fla.; son, James Williams of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Gregory, Amber (Bryan) Sheckels, Matthew (Susan) Haudenschild, Angela Haudenschild (Patrick Mueller), Michelle Hayman, Billy Shirey, Sheila VanAsperen, Amber Bair, Amy and Amanda. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. 500 S., Churubusco, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 7, 2019