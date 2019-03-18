Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ALICE YEAGER. View Sign

MARY ALICE YEAGER, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born on March 1, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Judd and Laura (Stillwell) Hargis. She worked at home raising her children and later worked as a preschool teacher before retiring. She was a member at Third Street Church of God and enjoyed walking and puzzles. Surviving family include her husband, Wes Yeager; children, Daniel, Diane, Rebecca Fletcher, Jeana (Ray) Cowan, Michael Fletcher, and Andrew Miles; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences may be left online at



