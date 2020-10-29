1/1
MARY ANN BELTRAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY ANN BELTRAN, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She is now a permanent resident in Heaven. She was born on May 5, 1939 in Butler, Ind. Mary married the late Alfonso Beltran in 1960 and they lived together in Fort Wayne for over 60 years. She attended church every Sunday throughout her life and taught in the 4-year-old class for over 25 years at Calvary Temple. She loved to bake and do her puzzles. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her two sons, Alan Beltran of Fort Wayne and Eric (Rhea) Beltran of Fort Wayne; and her cat, Rusty. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband in June of 2020. "Mary was an amazing mother, wife, and friend. Everyone who she encountered, quickly became her friend. She was always a positive thinker, an amazing listener and would help you in any way that she could. Mary was a true believer in Jesus Christ." Mary is to be cremated. The family will have a memorial service in the future to honor both Mary and Alfonso. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved