MARY ANN BELTRAN, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She is now a permanent resident in Heaven. She was born on May 5, 1939 in Butler, Ind. Mary married the late Alfonso Beltran in 1960 and they lived together in Fort Wayne for over 60 years. She attended church every Sunday throughout her life and taught in the 4-year-old class for over 25 years at Calvary Temple. She loved to bake and do her puzzles. She was also an avid reader. She is survived by her two sons, Alan Beltran of Fort Wayne and Eric (Rhea) Beltran of Fort Wayne; and her cat, Rusty. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband in June of 2020. "Mary was an amazing mother, wife, and friend. Everyone who she encountered, quickly became her friend. She was always a positive thinker, an amazing listener and would help you in any way that she could. Mary was a true believer in Jesus Christ." Mary is to be cremated. The family will have a memorial service in the future to honor both Mary and Alfonso. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.